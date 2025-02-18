News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Rallies to 16-Month High

February 18, 2025 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn was in rally mode on Tuesday, kicking off the week with gains to 4 to 7 cents across most contracts. March rallied through $5, to close above the level for the first time since October 2023. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 cents on Friday at $4.69 3/4. 

This morning’s Export Inspections report from USDA showed 1.611 MMT (63.44 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on February 13. That was a 53.15% increase from the same week last year and 18.91% above the previous week. Mexico was the largest destination of 671,925 MT, with 254,389 MT to Japan, 207,775 MT headed to Vietnam and 207,160 MT to South Korea. That brought the marketing year total to 24.73 MMT (973.5 mbu), which is 35.4% above the same week in 2024. 

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the first corn crop harvest at 29% complete as of last Thursday, with the second corn crop 36% planted. February corn exports out of Brazil are estimated to total 1.28 MMT according to ANEC, down from 1.3 MMT in their previous estimate. A Taiwan importer has issued a tender to buy 65,000 MT of corn, with a Wednesday deadline.

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $5.02, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.69 3/4, up 6 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $5.15 3/4, up 7 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.77 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.46, up 4 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.