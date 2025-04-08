Stocks

Corn Pushing Higher on Tuesday AM Trade

April 08, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The corn market is continuing to sneak back higher on Tuesday morning, with contracts up 1 to 3 cents. Futures posted gains of 3 to 5 cents in the nearbys on Monday. New crop strength was lacking, as December was down ¾ cent. Preliminary open interest was down 41,570 contracts, mainly exiting the May.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 1/2 cents at $4.35 1/2.

Later on Monday, President Trump directed Treasury Secretary Bessent and USTR Greer to open negotiations with Japan.

The first official Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US corn crop was 2% planted as of April 6, in line with the 5-year average and slightly behind the same week in 2024. 

Weekly Export Inspections data tallied corn shipments at 1.583 MMT (62.3 mbu) in the week that ended on April 3. That was down 3.89% from the week prior but 8.04% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 480,801 MT, with 383,994 MT headed to Japan, 194,246 MT to South Korea and 162,845 to Colombia. Marketing year corn shipments are now 35.582 MMT (1.4 mbu), an increase of 29.95% from the same week last year.

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.64 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.35 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.70 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.46, down 3/4 cent, currently up 2 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.10 5/8, down 1/4 cent,

