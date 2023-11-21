Corn Pushing Higher in Early Tuesday Trade

The CBT has corn futures 2 to 3 cents higher following overnight trade. Futures closed out the Monday session with slight gains after bouncing on either side of UNCH early on. Contracts were up 1 to 2 ½ cents on the day. Short covering was noted, with preliminary open interest dropping 3,765 contracts.

USDA reported a flash Export Sale announcement of 104,000 MT of corn to Mexico for 23/24 delivery on Monday morning.

Export Inspections data from Monday showed 553,899 MT (21.8 mbu) of corn shipped during the week that ended on November 16. That was a 21.7% drop from last week’s revised (98,564 MT higher) total but was a 10.99% increase vs. the same week last year. A large chunk of that was to Mexico, with 334,278 MT in shipments. YTD US corn shipments since September 1 have totaled 6.81 MMT (268.23 mbu) to all destinations, which is a 24% increase compared to the slow pace a year ago.

Crop Progress data from USDA showed the US corn harvest at 93% complete as of November 19, 2% ahead of the average pace. ECB producers continue to struggle with a crop that refuses to dry down. AgRural reported first crop corn planting in the Center-South region of Brazil was 80% complete as of last Thursday. That is near the 82% pace from last year.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.69 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 3 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.43 3/8, up 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.87 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

May 24 Corn closed at $4.97 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

