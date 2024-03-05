Corn Pushed 3 Cents Lower Overnight

Tuesday’s corn market is set to start the day session at the overnight lows with 2 ½ to 3 cent losses. The corn futures were 3 ½ to 5 ¼ cents higher on at the close. The May contract was up by as much as 9 cents on the day. Old crop futures led the way, though Dec remains a 33c premium to May.

Traders are looking for the WASDE report to show a 17.2 mbu cut to U.S. corn stocks on average. Brazilian production is expected to come down by 1.6 MMT and the trade is looking for world carryout to tighten by 1.2 MMT.

Wire sources had China locking in 20 cargoes (~1.2 MMT) of grain import purchases over the last couple weeks, including corn, barley, and sorghum. Origins were thought to be Ukraine and the US, which was evident via the spike in sorghum sales in last week’s Export Sales report.

The weekly Export Inspections data showed 1.083 MMT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 2/29. That was down from 1.3 MMT last week, but remains ahead of last year. Japan and Mexico were the top destinations. Accumulated corn shipments reached 20.6 MMT vs 15.33 MMT at the same point last season.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.17 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.01, up 5 1/4 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.30, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.41 1/4, up 5 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.63, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.