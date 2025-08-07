Corn Pulls of Lows into Wednesday’s Close

Corn bulls were battling back on the Wednesday session, as contracts closed out the session with just fractional to 1 ¾ cent losses in most nearbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 1/4 cents at $3.63 3/4.

The weekly EIA data showed a total of 1.081 million barrels per day of ethanol was produced during the week ending on August 1, a drop of 15,000 bpd from the previous week. With the drop in output, stocks saw a draw of 960,000 barrels to 23.756 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 2,000 bpd to 922,000, with exports dropping a total of 38,000 bpd to 116,000.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sale estimates ahead of the Thursday morning release are calling for between 200,000 and 400,000 MT in old crop corn sales during the week of July 31. New crop business is estimated to total 1.3-2.5 MMT, as 1.1 MMT was already announced via daily releases last week. A South Korean importer purchased 68,000 MT of corn in their tender originally for 140,000 MT overnight.

Brazil exported a total of 2.434 MMT of corn during July, which was a drop of 31.51% from last year’s total but well above the June total. A slower second crop harvest and soybeans still taking up a large chunk of the vessel lineup were a factor.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.79 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.63 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.01 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.19 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash was $3.60 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.