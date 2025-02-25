Corn Pulls Off Lows into Tuesday’s Close

Corn futures were under pressure for much of the Tuesday session, as contracts fell fractionally to 3 cents across most months. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price was down 2 3/4 cents at $4.47.

EIA data will be updated on Wednesday morning, with most expecting to see ethanol production steady to slightly lower than the previous weeks. Poorer ethanol margins and a buildup in stocks are an issue.

Commodity Bulletin:

President Trump has stated the March 4 start date for tariffs on Mexico and Canada is on track to begin. Prior threats have been seen as a negotiation tactic, though there are a large number of longs that may be taking some risk off the table.

CONAB estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 53.6% planted as of Sunday, which is behind the 59% pace from the same week last year. ANEC estimates the February corn export out of Brazil at 1.29 MMT, up slightly from the previous number.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.79 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.47, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.94 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.70, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash was $4.38 5/8, down 1 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.