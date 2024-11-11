News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Pulls Back on Veterans Day

November 11, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Following the strength from last week, the corn market felt pressure from outside and a weaker wheat market, as contracts were 1 to 3 ½ cents lower. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 1/4 cent at $4.04 1/4 per bu. 

The Outside factors were in play today, with crude oil down $2.24/barrel and the US dollar index up 515 points. Weakness in wheat also played spill over pressure.

Export Inspections and Crop Progress data will be delayed to Tuesday due to Veterans Day to start the week.

Brazil’s first corn crop was pegged at 72% planted as of last Thursday according to AgRural.

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.30, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $4.04 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.42 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.49 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.