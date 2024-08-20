Corn Pulls Back on Tuesday

Corn futures closed the Turnaround Tuesday session with contracts down 2 to 3 cents across the front months.

The first leg of the ProFarmer Crop Tour kicked off on Monday, with South Dakota averaging a 156.51 bpa yield. That was below the 157.42 bpa from last year but is above the 3-year average of 142.44 bpa. Ohio yields averaged 183.29 bpa, slightly below last year’s 183.94 bpa, but larger than the three-year average of 181.06 bpa. Day 2 results will show Nebraska and Indiana yields later this evening.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange expects to see a 17% drop in Argentina corn area for the 2024/25 crop at 15.5 million acres.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.75, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.62, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $3.98, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.17 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.55 5/8, down 3 cents,

