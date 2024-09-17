Corn Pulls Back to Start the Week

Corn futures closed out the Monday session on a weaker note, as contracts were down 1 to 2 ½ cents in the nearbys. The front month national Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 2 ¼ cents to $3.75/bu.

USDA’s Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop at 85% dented by 9/16, 1 percentage point above normal. The crop was also reported at 45% mature, above the 38% average and 9% harvested, 3% above normal. Crop rating were up 1% to 55% gd/ex with the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 365.

Export Inspections data showed corn shipments totaling just 521,118 MT during the week that ended on September 12. That was down 37.92% below the previous week and a 22.95% drop from the same week in 2023. Of that total, a majority came from Mexico, with 328,265 MT headed that direction.

AgRural pegs the first crop corn at 19% planted in the Center-South region of Brazil.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.10 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.75, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.29 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.40 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.75 1/8, down 2 1/4 cents,

