Corn Pulling Back on Tuesday

Corn futures are trading with midday losses of 4 to 6 cents across most contracts. Futures are fading the strength and candlestick reversal from Monday.

USDA reported a sale of 137,160 MT of corn to Mexico for 2024/25 shipment this morning.

After the close, NASS reported that 94% of the US corn crop was silking, with 60% in the dough stage and 18% dented. The latter two were 4% and 6% above the 5-year average. Condition ratings were unchanged at 67% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was steady at 370.

Yesterday’s Crop Production report showed national yield pegged at 183.1 bpa, a record. That was mainly due to record yield projected by NASS out of IA, IL, IN, NE, SD, WI, MI, LA, WA and ID.

CONAB revised the 2023/24 Brazilian corn crop 0.21 MMT lower at 115.65 MMT this morning. That compares to the 122 MMT USDA number in their monthly WASDE.

Sep 24 Corn is at $3.78, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.65 3/8, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $3.97 1/2, down 4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.14 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.59 1/1, down 5 cents,

