Corn Pulling Back to Start Tuesday After USDA Confirms Planting Catching Up

Corn prices are trading 2 to 4 cents lower this Tuesday morning. Futures were rallying out of the 8:30 am CDT gate on Monday morning, with strength across the wheat complex helping out. Corn posted gains of 2 to 8 ½ cents across the board at settlement.

The Monday afternoon Crop Progress report indicated 70% of the US corn crop planted by the end of the week that ended May 19. That was a 21% increase on the week and is now just 1% below the 5-year average pace. Emergence was tallied at 40%, with the average crop development at 39% for May 19.

USDA’s Export Inspections report earlier on Monday showed 1.21 MMT of corn shipped during the week that ended on May 16. That was a 20.5% increase over last week but was down 8.9% from last year. Mexico was the top destination of 421,472 MT, with 273,852 MT headed to China and 211,653 MT on its way to Japan. Year to date inspections have totaled 35.211 MMT, a 28.6% increase from the same period last year.

China customs data shows corn imports from all sources in April totaled 1.18 MMT. Year to date imports of 9.1 MMT are up 6.5% from 2023.

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.60 1/2, up 8 cents, currently down 3 ¾ cents

Nearby Cash was $4.37 1/2, up 8 1/8 cents,

Sep 24 Corn closed at $4.71, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 3 ¼ cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.84 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents, currently down 2 ¾ cents

New Crop Cash was $4.46 1/4, up 8 1/8 cents,

