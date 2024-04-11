Corn Pulling Back Post-Report

Corn futures are trading with midday losses of a penny to 2 ½ cents in the front months, following the less bullish than expected USDA report.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed old crop corn bookings at just 325,479 MT during the week that ended on April 4. That was a 65.7% drop from last week and a MY low. Japan was the lead buyer of 221,100 MT, with South Korea in for 139,400 MT. Net reduction were reported for unknown at 261,700 MT, as there much destination switching. New crop sales were just 9,500 MT.

USDA’s WASDE update this morning had a 50 mbu reduction to the US carryout figure for 23/24 on higher FSI and feed & residual use. It was still pegged at a large 2.122 billion bushel and above the average trade estimate. World stocks were tightened 1.35 MMT to 318.28 MMT this morning, mainly on the tighter US number. Argentina’s production was trimmed 1 MMT to 55 MMT, while Brazil was left UNCH at 124 MMT. Meanwhile, CONAB was busy slashing their estimate for the Brazilian crop by 1.8 MMT to 110.96 MMT.

May 24 Corn is at $4.31 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.13 1/1, down 2 3/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn is at $4.44, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.69 1/4, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.32 3/4, down 1 cents,

