Corn Pulling Back at Midday

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent losses across most contracts on Thursday. Outside pressure is a factors as the US dollar index is hitting a 2 month high and crude oil is down $1.01/barrel. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down up 2 1/2 cents at $3.77 1/4. The average close for December futures so far this month has been $4.20.

Export Sales data will not be reported on Thursday due to the government shutdown, though traders surveyed by Reuters were looking for 1.2-2 MMT of corn sold in the week of 10/2. ANEC estimates the Brazilian corn exports at 6 MMT for October, which would be an increase over the 5.67 MMT in October 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day:

China’s CASDE report from Thursday morning left the production number alone at 296.16 MMT, with the import number trimmed by 1 MMT to 6 MMT.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.19 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.77 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.34 3/4, down 3 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.43 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.