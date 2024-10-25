Corn Pulling Back on Friday Morning

Corn prices are slipping back on Friday morning by 2 to 3 cents after a week of gains. Futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts steady to 3 cents higher across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 2 1/2 cents at $3.88 1/2 per bu. The average close for December corn futures so far in October is $4.17. That is 49 cents below the February base insurance price.

USDA reported another round of private export sales of 227,600 MT of corn to Japan, with 165,000 MT sold to unknown destinations on Thursday morning.

Export Sales data was released yesterday morning, with 3.602 MMT of 2024/25 corn sold for the week of October 17. That exceeded a Reuters survey of traders looking for a range of 2.2-3.3 MMT, up 61.9% from last year and more than double the same week last year. Mexico was the buyer of 1.68 MMT in that week with unknown destinations buying 1.15 MMT. Sales for 2025/26 were 581,183 MT, with most to Mexico and on the low end of the 500,000 to 850,000 MT estimates.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.21 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.88 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.35, up 3 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.41 3/4, up 2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.