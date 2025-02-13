Corn Pulling Back, as CONAB Raises Production Estimate

The corn market is trading with Thursday AM losses of 2 to 4 ¼ cents. Corn futures were held up on Wednesday, closing with gains of 3 to 6 ¼ cents. The average close for December futures has been $4.69 in February, which is used for determining the base crop insurance price and 3 cents above last year so far. The cmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 1/4 cents at $4.56 1/4.

Prior to this morning’s Export Sales report, the trade is looking for USDA to report between 0.8-1.7 MMT in corn sales for 2024/25 in the week of 2/6. New crop sales are seen in a range of 0-500,000 MT.

Weekly EIA data from Wednesday morning showed 1.082 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week that ended on February 7, down 30,000 bpd from the week prior. Stocks fell 720,000 barrels to 25.692 million barrels.

CONAB data was released this morning, showing a 2.5 MMT increase to their 2025 production total at 122.01 MMT (USDA is at 126 MMT). Much of that increase came via a larger second crop, up 1.4 MMT to 94.63 MMT on larger acreage, with the first crop up 1.04 MMT to 22.53 MMT. The Rosario Grains Exchange estimated Argentina’s corn production total at 46 MMT on Wednesday, a 2 MMT drop from their previous number.

Algeria also issued a tender for 240,000 MT of corn, with a deadline of Thursday. A South Korean importer purchased 132,000 MT of corn overnight.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.90 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.56 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $5.04, up 6 cents, currently down 4 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.73 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.41 5/8, up 3 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.