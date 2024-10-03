Corn Pulling Back Ahead of Export Sales Release

Corn prices are down 2 to 2 ½ cents so far on Thursday morning. Futures closed out the midweek session with contracts up ½ to 3 ½ cents across the board. Spillover support from wheat helped bulls to push things higher. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 4 cents at $4.00 1/2 per bu.

Weekly Export Sales data is expected to show corn bookings for the week ending on September 26 in a range of 0.6 to 1 MMT for 2024/25, with 2025/26 sales estimated to be 0 to 50,000 MT.

The weekly EIA report showed ethanol production at 1.015 million barrels per day during the week that ended on September 27. That was a 21,000 bpd increase from the week prior. Stocks were down 65,000 barrels at 23.459 million barrels. Refiner inputs were back up 8,000 bpd to 908,000 bpd, with exports up 15,000 to 102,000 bpd.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.32 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.00 1/2, up 4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.50, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.58 3/4, up 3 cents, currently down 2 cents

