Corn Pulled Lower on Tuesday

Corn futures are down 5 to 6 ¼ cents so far on Tuesday. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 6 1/2 cents at $3.87 per bu.

Census trade data showed a total of 5.156 MMT (203 mbu) of corn shipped during August. That was down 1.97% from last month, nearly double the 2023 total, and a 7-week high. That took the full marketing year total to 2.289 bbu. Ethanol exports for August were a monthly record 141.2 million gallons.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress report showed that 87% of the US corn crop was mature by October 6, with harvest running 3 percentage points ahead of normal at 30%. Condition ratings remained at 64% gd/ex, with 1% falling from fair to very poor, which dropped the Brugler500 index rating by 2 points to 361.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.19 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.87, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.37, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.46 1/2, down 5 cents,

