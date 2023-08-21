Corn Prints Massive Red Candle

After gapping higher overnight, the corn market dropped dramatically and ended up closing near the lows for the day. Dec futures ended back below the $5 mark on a 10 ½ cent loss – after trading in a 24 cent range.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 78% of the corn crop was in the dough stage. That was up 13% points for the week and remains 1% point ahead of the average development. The report included 35% of corn in the dent stage, up from 18% LW and 2ppts ahead of average. NASS had 4% of the national crop mature, matching the average and including 62% in TX, 7% in KS, and 1% in IA. The weekly condition ratings shifted 1% point each from Fair and Good to Poor and Very Poor. On net that pulled the Brugler500 score down 4 points to 349. Colorado was down the most on the week with a 30 point drop. Kansas was also down by double digits on the Brugler500, while SD improved by 10 wk/wk.

USDA published an export sale announcement of 111,770 MT of new crop corn to Mexico this morning. Iran issued an international tender to bring in 180k MT of feed corn. Export Inspections data showed 458,256 MT of corn shipped during the week, that ended on August 17. That was a 5.12% increase from the previous week, but still lags the same week last year by 41.27%. Mexico was the top destination of 271,071 MT.

Brazil’s Government bought 30,600 MT of corn from their domestic market to add to public food stocks. This was the first confirmed purchase as the government intends to pull 500k MT of the record harvest out of the domestic market. Private analyst Patria had 2nd crop harvest at 78% complete as of 8/18. That was a 5 ppts advancement for the week and remains 7% points behind the average pace.

Chinese officials announced plans to offer a plant chemicals subsidy for fall 23/24 crops in response to harsh drought conditions and adverse flooding. The subsidy is good for fertilizers for autumn grains.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.69 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.06 7/8, down 11 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.82 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.96 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

