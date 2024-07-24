Corn Prices Higher in Wednesday Midday Action

Corn futures are trading 3 to 4 cents higher at midday on Wednesday after settling ½ to 2 ¼ cents higher on Tuesday,

The weekly EIA ethanol production report showed a drop of 11,000 bpa in average daily production last week, implying less corn use. That decline appeared to be tied to weaker nearby demand, as ethanol stocks rose 563,000 barrels for the week.

A drier weather pattern is expected across the Plains for the next week. Temps are expected to be above to much above average, particularly in the western half of the Corn Belt.

There were no new export sales announced under the daily system today. US FOB prices are competitive ($6-8/MT discount) with Brazilian offerings out through October despite abundant second crop Brazilian supplies in the pipeline. Low prices cure low prices……Initial trade ideas for Thursday’s weekly USDA Export Sales report are running 600,000 to 900,000 MT.

Sep 24 Corn is at $4.05 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.99 1/1, up 3 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.20 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.34 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.83, up 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.