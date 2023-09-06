Corn Prices Faded to Fractional Losses at Midday

Early session gains were given back by the Wednesday midday prints. Current prices are trading fractionally to a penny lower. Dec was up by 4 ¼ cents at the high for the day. September prices are still 1 ½ cents in the black at midday.

Monthly Census data had 94.41 mbu of corn shipments for the month of July. That was a 56 mbu drop from June exports and was half of July ‘22’s volume. The full year corn export was officially marked at 1.557 bbu, requiring a 168 mbu export for August to hit the WASDE forecast. USDA will update their S&Ds next Tuesday.

Barchart lowered their cmdtyView Corn Yield by 0.27 to 177.64 bpa, using only 84.24 million harvested acres vs. NASS at 86.322 million acres in the August report.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 93% of the corn crop in dough stage, 67% dented, and 18% mature as of 9/3. National conditions slipped 4 points on the Brugler500 Index to 338. SD, IL, MO, MN, and WI dropped the most for the week, while OH, ND, NC and CO saw mild improvements.

Brazil’s AgRural reported that Center-South harvest of the winter corn crop reached 88% complete, compared to 83% last week and 98% at the same point last year. First crop planting for 23/24 reached 13% complete, up from 8% last week and 9% LY.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.72 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.66, down 3/8 cent,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.85 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.00 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.