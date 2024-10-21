Corn Posts Gains Following Export Business Continues

Corn futures closed out the Monday session with fractional to 4 ¾ cent gains following a slew of export announcements this morning. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 5 cents at $3.78 1/4 per bu.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop was 98% mature as of October 20, up from the 95% average. Harvest was tallied at 65% complete, which is 13 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average pace.

USDA reported several private export sales this morning, with 169,926 MT sold to Mexico, 130,000 MT sold to South Korea, and 198,192 MT sold to unknown destinations.

This morning’s Export Inspections report tallied 999,811 MT (39.36 mbu) in the week that ended on October 17. That was more than double the same week last year and up 97.35% from the week prior. Of the total, 565,254 MT was headed to Mexico, with 132,799 MT on its way to Columbia. That took the marketing year total to 5.795 MMT (228.14 mbu), up 30.61% above the same week last year and the largest since the 2018/19 marketing year.

Brazil’s first corn crop is now 48% planted as of Thursday according to AgRural.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.09 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.78 1/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.23 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.30 1/2, up 4 cents,

