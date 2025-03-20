News & Insights

Corn Posts Front Month Gains as Ethanol Production Rebounds

March 20, 2025

Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Corn futures posted mixed trade to close out the Wednesday session, as front months were up 1 to 3 ¼ cents and new crop December was down 2 ¾ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back up 3 1/2 cents at $4.25 1/2. 

EIA released their weekly petroleum status report this morning, with ethanol production rising 43,000 barrels per day to 1.105 million bpd. Stocks saw a draw of 801,000 barrels to 26.575 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 19,000 bpd to 896,000 bpd.

Export Sales data is estimated to show between 0.8 and 1.7 MMT in old crop corn sales during the week ending on 3/13. Sales for 2025/26 are expected to total 0-100,000 MT. 

Turkey has issued a 1 MMT import quota for feed corn at a reduced tariff rate until the end of June.

Allendale estimates the 2025 US corn planted acreage total at 93.98 million acres according to a producer survey. 

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.62, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.25 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.69 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.51 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.14 3/8, down 2 1/2 cents,

