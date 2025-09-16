Corn Posting Turnaround Tuesday Rally

Corn futures are posting 5 to 6 ¼ cent gains across most contracts on Turnaround Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 5 3/4 cents at $3.85.
Crop Progress data showed 85% of the US corn crop dented as of Sunday, with 41% mature. Harvest was pegged 7%, matching the 5-year average pace. Condition ratings were down 1% to 67% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index was 3 points lower to 372. The only of the major states to see an increase in conditions were IL (+2), NE (+3), and OH (+1). Conditions dropped in IN (-7), IA (-4), MN (-3), MO (-3), and ND (-4).
Early harvest reports are coming back with some looking at yields below last year. The market will be looking to see if this is a wider trend as harvest pushes or just due to the early crop coming off.
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.29 1/4, up 6 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.85 1/1, up 5 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.47 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.56 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,
