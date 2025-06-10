Corn Posting Turnaround Tuesday Gains

Corn futures are trading with fractional to 4 ¾ cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday, with nearbys leading the charge. . The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 5 at $4.14 1/4.

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 97% planted, on pace with the 5-year average, as emergence was listed at 90% (vs. the 5-year average of 88%). Planting pace in the east was still lagging, with IN (-3%, KY (-7%), OH (-5%), and PA (-6%) all behind normal. Condition ratings were 71% good/excellent, up 3 percentage points. That translates to a 378 on the Brugler500 index, up 3 points on the week. By state, ratings in NE were down 2 points, with KS slipping 4 and IN down 3. Notable improvement was in IL(+7), IA (+2), MN (+5), OH (+11), ND (+12), and SD (+7).

Several private export tenders out of South Korea saw a total of 269,000 MT of corn purchased overnight. The origin was not listed. Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s corn exports to total 923,401 MT in June, which is up nearly 88,000 MT from their previous number.

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.38 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.14 1/4, up 5 cents,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.23 1/4, up 1 cent,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.38 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $3.95 1/4, up 1 cent,

