Corn Posting Turnaround Tuesday Gains

The corn market is bouncing back from losses on Monday, with midday gains of 4 to 6 cents across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 5 1/2 cents at $4.52 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of corn to South Korea for 2024/25 shipment.

CONAB estimates the second corn crop in Brazil at 1.4% complete, lagging the 10.3% pace from last year. ANEC estimates the Brazilian corn export total in January at 3.35 MMT, a reduction of 180,000 MT from their previous estimate. That would be down 25.17% from December and 47.46% below January 2024.

Argentina’s corn crop was trimmed by 1 MMT to 47 MMT by Dr Michael Cordonnier in his latest estimate.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.87 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.52 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.98 1/4, up 6 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.63, up 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.32 1/2, up 4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.