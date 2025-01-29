Corn Posting Turnaround Tuesday Gains

The corn market is bouncing back from losses on Monday, with midday gains of 4 to 6 cents across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 5 1/2 cents at $4.52 1/4.
USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of corn to South Korea for 2024/25 shipment.
CONAB estimates the second corn crop in Brazil at 1.4% complete, lagging the 10.3% pace from last year. ANEC estimates the Brazilian corn export total in January at 3.35 MMT, a reduction of 180,000 MT from their previous estimate. That would be down 25.17% from December and 47.46% below January 2024.
Argentina’s corn crop was trimmed by 1 MMT to 47 MMT by Dr Michael Cordonnier in his latest estimate.
Mar 25 Corn is at $4.87 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.52 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,
May 25 Corn is at $4.98 1/4, up 6 cents,
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.63, up 4 3/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.32 1/2, up 4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
