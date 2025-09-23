Corn Posting Monday Losses

Corn futures are joining in on the selling at Monday’s midday, with contracts down 4 to 5 cents in most nearbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 ¼ cents at $3.75 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 320,068 MT of corn to Mexico this morning all for 2025/26.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.329 MMT (52.32 mbu) during the week ending on September 18. That was 15.54% above the same week last year but a drop of 12.16% from last week. Mexico was the top destination of 473,034 MT, with 331,588 MT headed to Japan, and 187,756 MT to Colombia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 3.492 MMT (137.47 mbu), which is now 58.63% above the same period last year.

The Friday afternoon CFTC Commitment of Traders release showed a total of 19,878 contracts cut from the spec fund net short position as of September 16th to 80,051 contracts. Commercials did see an increase to their net short position by 15,920 contracts, to 108,290 contracts by Tuesday.

Brazil’s first corn crop is 25% planted as of last Thursday in the Center-South region according to AgRural.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.19 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.75 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.36 1/4, down 5 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.46, down 5 cents,

