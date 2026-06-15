Corn Posting Monday AM Losses on Following Crude Oil Pressure

Corn is trading with losses of 4 to 5 cents early on Monday morning. Futures slipped into the Friday close, with contracts steady to 1 ¾ cents higher on the day. July was down 4 ¾ cents last week, with December down 5 ¾ cents. Open interest was up 6,185 contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/4 cents at $3.81. Crude oil is down $4.65 this morning and adding pressure after the US and Iran have reportedly come to a peace deal over the weekend.

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed the largest 2 week (Tuesday/Tuesday) shift to the short side in the history of managed money in corn futures and option since the inception of the report in 2006 of 210,829 contracts. A total of 120,407 contracts were in the last week as of 6/9, with specs now net short 5,325 contracts. Of the shift, 92,863 contracts were new shorts, with longs only seeing 27,544 contracts of liquidation.

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NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows precip totals expected tor range from 1.5 to 4 inches from MO to OH, with parts of IA and WI seen with 1 to 2 inches.

Export Sales data now has the old crop export commitment total at 82.767 MMT, which is 98% of USDA’s newly updated export projection, matching the 98% average sales pace. Shipments at 64.5 MMT are 76% of the USDA number and slightly behind the 78% average shipping pace. New crop business has totaled 4.124 MMT so far this year, a 31.6% increase from the same point last year.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.12 3/4, up 1 cent, currently down 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.81 1/1, up 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.20 3/4, up 3/4 cent, currently down 5 cents

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.40 1/4, up 3/4 cent, currently down 4 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.95 1/1, up 1 1/4 cents,

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