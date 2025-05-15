Corn Posting Mixed Wednesday Trade

vorn futures are showing 2 to 3 cent gains in the nearbys, with the new crop months down fractionally. There were another 16 deliveries issued against May futures overnight, all by an ADM customer. The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 3/4 cents at $4.16 1/2.

Rains are expected to be widespread this next week from the Northern Plains to the ECB. This may limit some planting progress, but will be welcomed for crops already in the ground.

EIA’s weekly report showed a total of 993,000 barrels per day of ethanol produced in the week of May 9, a drop of 27,000 bpd from the week prior and the first time being below 1 million bpd since September. Stocks were building despite the output hike, up 254,000 barrels to 25.445 million barrels. Refiner inputs were up 43,000 barrels to 929,000 bpd.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

May 25 Corn is at $4.38 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.16 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.45 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.40 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $3.98 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

