Stocks

Corn Posting Midday Losses on Friday

October 11, 2025 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The corn market is falling in sympathy with the beans and facing some outside pressure on Friday, with contracts down 3 to 4 ½ cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 1/2 cents at $3.71 1/4. 

Spillover pressure from sharp losses on beans from a president Trump post this morning is weighing on the market. Outside pressure from $2.55 losses in crude oil is also weighing on the market. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Harvest should continue to roll over the next week with very little precip expected south of I-90. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are seen for parts of North Dakota and northern MN. 

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.13 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.71 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.29 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.39, down 3 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.