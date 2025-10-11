Corn Posting Midday Losses on Friday

The corn market is falling in sympathy with the beans and facing some outside pressure on Friday, with contracts down 3 to 4 ½ cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 1/2 cents at $3.71 1/4.
Spillover pressure from sharp losses on beans from a president Trump post this morning is weighing on the market. Outside pressure from $2.55 losses in crude oil is also weighing on the market.
Harvest should continue to roll over the next week with very little precip expected south of I-90. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are seen for parts of North Dakota and northern MN.
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.13 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.71 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.29 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.39, down 3 3/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
