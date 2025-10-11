Corn Posting Midday Losses on Friday

The corn market is falling in sympathy with the beans and facing some outside pressure on Friday, with contracts down 3 to 4 ½ cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 1/2 cents at $3.71 1/4.

Spillover pressure from sharp losses on beans from a president Trump post this morning is weighing on the market. Outside pressure from $2.55 losses in crude oil is also weighing on the market.

Harvest should continue to roll over the next week with very little precip expected south of I-90. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are seen for parts of North Dakota and northern MN.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.13 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.71 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.29 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.39, down 3 3/4 cents,

