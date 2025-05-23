Corn Post Mixed Thursday Close

Corn price action is trading with contracts down 1 to 2 ¼ cents across most contracts on Friday morning. Futures posted mixed action on Thursday, with nearby July up 2 cents and other contracts 1 to 3 cents lower. Preliminary open interest from Thursday showed short covering in July, down 7,425 contracts, with the rest seeing an increase of 7,862. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 1/2 cents at $4.36 1/4. The market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, as well as the government reports delayed, with a normal 7:00 pm CDT open on Monday.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed 1.19 MMT in corn sales during the week of May 15, down 29% from the week prior but still 30.7% larger than the same week last year. Japan was the buyer of 370,900 MT, with Mexico purchasing 219,300 MT and 153,100 MT sold to Colombia. New crop sales totaled 218,371 MT. Colombia was the top buyer of 100,000 MT, with 75,400 MT sold to Costa Rica.

International Grains Council data showed world corn production for the 2025/26 marketing year up 3 MMT, as stocks for that MY were up the same to 284 MMT.

A Taiwan importer is tendering for 65,000 MT of corn, with a deadline of next Wednesday.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.63, up 2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.36 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.41, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.53 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.12 5/8, down 2 cents,

