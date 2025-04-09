Stocks

Corn Popping Higher to Kick Off Wednesday Trade

April 09, 2025 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are showing 1 to 3 cent gains so far on Wednesday morning. The corn market found some support on Tuesday with contracts up 4 to 5 cents in the nearbys, as new crop was leaking lower, down ¼ in December. Preliminary open interest was down 24,490 contracts, with May down 42,765 contracts and July up 20,834 contracts as the Goldman roll continues. CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 cents at $4.40 1/2. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 240,000 MT of corn for 2024/25 to Spain on Tuesday morning.

EIA will release their weekly ethanol production update later this morning. 

The USDA will release their monthly WASDE report on Thursday morning, with traders looking for a cut to the US ending stocks projection by 30 mbu on average at 1.51 bbu. The range of estimates is a relatively wide 1.405 to 1.605 bbu. 

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.69, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 2 ½ cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.40 1/2, up 5 cents,

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.74 3/4, up 4 cents, currently up 3 cents

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.45 3/4, down 1/4 cent, currently up 1 ¾ cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.10 1/2, down 0 cent,

