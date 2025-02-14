Corn Popping Higher on Friday Morning Trade

Corn prices are posting some strength on Friday morning, with gains of 1 to 4 cents, led by the front months. Futures posted strength in the nearbys on Thursday, with contracts up 2 to 3 ¼ cents. There was some weakness felt out to new crop December, down ¾ cent at the close. Preliminary open interest showed a rotation on ownership, down jhust895 contracts as there continues to be rolling out of March (-34,623). CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price was up 3 3/4 cents at $4.60 3/4.

The markets will be close on Monday for President’s day, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.

Export Sales data showed 1.649 MMT of corn sold for 2024/25 shipment during the week that ended on 2/6. That took the total commitments for the marketing year to 46.416 MMT, which is 75% of USDA’s forecast, which is ahead of the 72% average pace. New crop business was tallied at 350,096 MT.

CONAB data from Thursday showed a 2.5 MMT increase to their 2025 production estimate at 122.01 MMT. Production of the second crop was up 1.4 MMT to 94.63 MMT, with the first crop 1.04 MMT higher to 22.53 MMT.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.93 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.60 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $5.06, up 2 cents, currently up 4 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.72 3/4, down 3/4 cent, currently up 1 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.41 7/8, up 1/4 cent,

