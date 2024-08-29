Corn Popping Back Higher at Midday

Corn futures got a little help from this morning’s Export Sales report and are extending the gains into midday. Month end short covering may also be helping things out with futures up 3 to 5 ½ cents on Thursday.

USDA reported a private export sale of 118,000 MT of 2024/25 sorghum to China this morning.

Weekly Export Sales data showed just 15,291 MT of 2023/24 sales in the week that ended on August 22. That was a marketing year low as we get closer to the end of the MY and in the middle of the estimates of net reductions of 100,000 to sales 200,000 MT. New crop sales were pegged at 1.494 MMT, which was a MY high and above the estimated range of 700,000 MT to 1.4 MMT. Mexico was the largest buyer of 419,700 MT, with unknown destinations in for 391,200 MT.

Sep 24 Corn is at $3.70 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.54 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $3.95 3/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.13 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.53 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

