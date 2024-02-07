News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Off Lows, Still Red on Wednesday

February 07, 2024 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

After working to new LoC lows, the corn market has firmed up some into midday. Futures are still down by 2 ¾ to 4 cents for the day, with March 3c off the low. 

EIA’s weekly update showed ethanol producers were again averaging +1m bpd following the lag in output through late Jan. Producers averaged 1.033 million barrels of ethanol output daily during the week that ended 2/2. Ethanol stocks built another 509k barrels to 24.779 million. 

The monthly Census data confirmed 189 mbu of corn was shipped during December. That was up from 141 mbu in Nov and was the largest Dec total since 2007. The official season total was up to 754.2 million bushels. Census marked ethanol exports at 156m gallons for Dec ’23, which was the largest for the month since 2011. Milo shipments came in at a Dec record 1.007 MMT. 

Brazil’s AgRural reported corn planting at 27% finished as of 2/1. That was up from 11% the week prior and is running a week ahead of last year’s pace. 

Mar 24 Corn  is at $4.35, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.16 5/8, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn  is at $4.47 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  is at $4.56 1/2, down 4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.