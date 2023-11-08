Corn Off Highs, Still Higher for Midday

The front month corn prices are 2 ½ cents to 6 cents in the black at midday, though Dec is 6 cents off the high. The new crop soy/corn ratio is 2.53 to 1, heavily favoring a cutback in corn acres for 2024.

USDA reported 270k MT of corn was sold to Mexico via a private export sale.

This week’s EIA data will be included in next week’s report, given the scheduled maintenance break and system upgrade.

The ERS released their Baseline Projections, expecting the corn area to work back toward last season’s level at 88m planted acres. Trendline yield estimates work to 199 bpa by 2033/34. The majority of the extra corn (74%) is set in carryout, climbing to 3 bbu, while 38% is headed for export and 4% for ethanol. The farm price is projected to work back lower to $4.30 over the next decade.

USDA’s Ag Attache reduced their estimate for Brazil’s corn production by 5 MMT to 130 MMT, citing reduced profitability and therefore reduced acreage. USDA’s official estimate of 129 MMT for Brazilian corn will be updated Thursday but is not required to follow the attaché’s figures.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.74 1/2, up 6 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.48 7/8, up 6 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.89, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $4.98, up 4 3/4 cents,

