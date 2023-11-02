Corn Off Highs for Neutral Start to Thursday’s Day Session

Overnight corn futures are fractionally higher to UNCH after fading back from the overnight gains. Thursday’s Export Sales report will be out shortly (7:30 AM central). Front month corn futures faded 2 ½ to 3 ¾ cents lower, while the deferred contracts stayed firmer with 1-2 cent losses on Wednesday.

The EIA report showed 1.052m barrels of ethanol was produced daily during the week that ended 10/27. That was a 12k barrel per day increase from the week prior and was the most output since the week of 8/11. Ethanol stocks fell by 386k barrels to 21.012 million despite the higher production. That is the lowest inventory since December 2021.

Monthly NASS data had the September corn use for ethanol at 430 mbu, which was down 12 mbu from August but was 47 mbu above Sep last year and larger than expected.

Trade ideas for this morning’s USDA Weekly Export Sales are running 600,000 MT to 1.2 MMT for corn in the week ending October 26. Sales for 2024/25 delivery are expected to be less than 100,000 MT.

South Korea’s MFG reportedly booked 132k MT of corn to be sourced from optional origins. The South Korean KFA is on the market for 136k MT of optional origin feed corn. Iran is seeking 180k MT of corn. Brazilian corn exports totaled 8.45 MMT in October, according to a preliminary government estimate. That would be up 24% from 2022.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.75, down 3 3/4 cents, currently UNCH

Nearby Cash was $4.48 7/8, down 1 3/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.89 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

May 24 Corn closed at $4.98 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

