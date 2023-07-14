Corn Off Highs at Midday

Selling after about 7 AM CDT pulled corn futures back off their overnight highs. The board is still holding onto 3 to 4 cent gains at midday. July futures roll off the board at the close, currently over the $6 mark on the LTD. September is set to take over the as the lead month at a $1/bu discount and will create an expiration gap on the weekly continuation charts.

USDA’s weekly Ethanol report had cash ethanol prices were 2 to 10 cents higher for the week from $2.30 to $2.42/gal regionally. Cash DDGs traded from $185 to $215 through the week, mostly $5-10/ton lower. Corn oil quotes were mostly 3 to 7 cents higher this week from 58 to 66 cents/lb regionally.

South Korea’s MFG reportedly booked 68k MT of corn via tender – to be sourced from South America.

CONAB reported Brazilian corn production was 127.8 MMT, just a 2.05 MMT increase from the previous estimate and well below USDA’s 133 MMT. They had 2nd crop specifically as 98.04 MMT. CONAB raised total output via a 1.66 bpa equivalent yield boost to 91.51 bpa for 2nd crop. Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reported that 58% of corn fields were harvested, maintaining their 34 MMT estimate. USDA has Argentina corn at 34 MMT as well.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.97 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.41 1/8, up 2 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $5.04 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.16 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

