Corn Off Highs after Report’s Release

Midday corn futures are trading a penny to 1 ½ cents in the red, following the report. March is sitting near the low for the day, and is 5 ¼ cents under the earlier high. USDA did not adjust the cash average price, still at $4.85.

USDA announced a 165k MT corn sale to unknown destinations this morning. The main news, however, was USDA’s monthly WASDE report. It showed a 25 mbu increase for the U.S. corn export program. That came out of carryout, dropping it to 2.131 bbu. The trade was looking for a 3 mbu trim on the average going in. Prices spiked on the first couple ticks after that news, but proceeded to “buy the rumor and sell the fact”.

Global corn adjustments saw a 1.3 MMT increase to corn production (Ukraine +1 MMT, Egypt +200k, Canada -200k MT) to 1.222 billion MT. Both Brazil and Argentina were left UNCH. Brazil’s CONAB reduced projected corn production there by 530,000 MT to 118.53 MMT. That is both for summer crop (mostly planted now) and winter crop (which won’t be planted for the most part until soybeans come off in January and February). USDA doesn’t typically adjust their numbers this early in the growing season, and today was no exception.

Wire sources say South Korea’s KFA bought 130,000 MT of optional origin corn.

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.86 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.56 7/8, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $4.98, down 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Corn is at $5.06 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

