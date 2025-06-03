Corn Mixed at Midday

Corn futures are showing mixed trade as the bear spreading continues, with December now premium to July. Neary July is down ½ cents, with other contracts up 2 to 3 cents. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is steady at $4.13 1/4.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop now 93% planted as of Sunday, matching the 5-year average, with emergence 1 percentage point ahead of normal at 78%. Planting pace is still aging in IN (-4%), KY (-9%), OH (-15%), PA (-13%), and TN (-5%). The second week of condition ratings saw a 1% shift to good/excellent at 69%, with the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 375. The biggest changes were in CO (+26 points), ND (+16), TX (+19), and MN (+9), with KY down 14 points, TN dropping 10, and IL slipping 7.

Monthly Grain Crushing data was released on Monday afternoon, showing 425.8 mbu of corn used for ethanol production in April. That was down 6% from last month, but 0.77% above April 2024 and a 6-year high for the month. For the marketing year, 3.634 bbu of corn has been consumed, up 20 mbu from the same point last year.

Ukraine’s Ag minister estimates the country’s corn crop near 26 MMT, which is below the 30.5 MMT from the USDA’s initial target.

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.37 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.13 1/4, unch,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.23 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.38, up 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.95, up 2 1/4 cents,

