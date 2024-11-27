Corn Mixed Heading into the Holiday

The corn market is showing fractional gains to 2 cent losses on Wednesday, with Dec feeling pressure ahead of first notice day. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 2 1/4 cents at $3.94 per bu. Friday is first notice day for December corn futures.

EIA data from this morning showed the record ethanol production number get bigger, up 6,000 barrels per day from the prior record and 9,000 bpd from last week at 1.119 million bpd. That did increase the stockpile of ethanol by 306,000 barrels to 22.869 million barrels. Refiner inputs backed off 2,000 barrels to 890,000 bpd, with exports up 14,000 bpd to 158,000 barrels per day.

Export Sales estimates ahead of Friday’s delayed report are calling for between 0.8 and 2 MMT in 2024/25 corn bookings for the week of 11/21, with 0-100,000 MT for 2025/26 sales.

Taiwan purchased a total of 65,000 MT of US wheat in a tender on Wednesday morning.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.18, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.28 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

May 25 Corn is at $4.35 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

