News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Market Wobbling Back on Wednesday

February 21, 2024 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The front month corn futures are trading 4 ½ to 7 ¾ cents weaker so far on Wednesday. That is enough to offset the strong start to the week, and push to new LoC lows. While trade talk is negative about pending EPA revisions to the carbon intensity scoring model that are expected in early March, bulls noted that EPA head Regan was scheduled to appear with Ag Sec Vilsack at the Commodity Classic on March 1, stirring hopes of a positive announcement. 

The weekly Export Inspections data showed 918,610 MT of corn was exported during the week that ended 2/15. That was up from 890k MT the week prior and was 47% above the same week last year. Corn shipments read 18.12 MMT as of 2/15, and accumulated milo exports were at 3.31 MMT. 

Brazil’s Anec expects Feb corn shipments to total 716,718 MT, compared to 1.9 MMT last year. 

Safras and Mercado reduced their estimate for Brazilian corn production by 3.3 MMT to 125.9 MMT. The AgRural listed 2nd crop plantings at 59% complete, compared to 38% last week and 40% last year.  

Mar 24 Corn  is at $4.11 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $3.93 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 24 Corn  is at $4.24 1/2, down 8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  is at $4.36, down 7 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.