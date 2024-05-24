Corn Marginally Higher to Start Friday

Corn is posting fractionally higher trade so far on Friday morning. Futures held on tight for gains on Thursday. Contracts were up 1 to 3 cents across the board as the final bell rang. Friday will be the last trade session before a 3-day weekend, with the markets closed for Memorial Day on Monday.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report pegged a 4-week high in corn bookings at 911,151 MT during the week of May 16. That was in the middle of the 500,000 MT and 1.2 MMT estimates and 22.8% above the previous week. The top buyer was Mexico of 350,300 MT, with 273,800MT sold to China (263,000 MT switched from unknown) and 220,100 MT purchased by Japanese importers. New crop sales came in at 304,952 MT, the second highest for the MY and 286,000 MT sold to Mexico. New crop commitments are at a 5 year low for this time (as of May 16).

The International Grains Council cut the world corn production estimate by 6 MMT to 1.220 billion MT. Mixed with a 2 MMT increase in consumption took the ending stocks number down 10 MMT from the April projection to 281 MMT.

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.64, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.41 1/8, up 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 Corn closed at $4.73 1/4, up 3 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.86 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.49 1/2, up 2 7/8 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.