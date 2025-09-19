Corn On the Lower Side of Unchanged at Friday’s Midday

Corn futures are trading with losses of a penny to 1 ½ cents so far on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down another penny cents at $3.78 ¼.
The USDA reported another private export sale of 206,460 MT of 2025/26 corn to unknown destinations this morning.
This morning the White House also reported that Taiwan agreed in commitments to buy $10 billion of US ag goods over the next 4 year, with USDA secretary Brooke Rollins citing corn, soybeans, wheat, and beef directly. The last 5 years has seen Taiwan purchases ranging from $3.2 to 4.2 billion per year, with the 4 products cited ranging from $1.6 to $2.5 billion.
USDA’s Export Sales report now has total corn commitments at 23.833 MMT, which is up 68% from last year and the second largest for this week on record. That is also 32% of the USDA export forecast compared to the 29% average pace.
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.22 3/4, down 1 cent,
Nearby Cash is at $3.78 1/4, down 1 cent,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.40 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.50, down 1 1/2 cents,
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.