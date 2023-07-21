Corn Lower at Midday

Corn futures are showed losses of 8 to 10 cents across most front months on Friday’s trade. New Crop December is down 9 ¾ cents, after seeing strength earlier in the week

Chinese old crop Dalian Corn Prices fell by a net 14 cents this week.

USDA’s weekly Ethanol report showed cash prices were quoted $2.30 to $2.50 regionally, which was mostly 10 to 20c per gallon stronger for the week. Cash DDGS prices were mostly higher, but varied regionally from +/- $15 of last week from $190 to $215/ton. The corn oil market was mostly 1 to 7 cents stronger from 59 to 67 cents/lb regionally.

IGC saw fit to up their forecast for 23/24 world corn production from 1.211b MT to 1.220 billion MT. That is now a 66 MMT increase from 22/23, but is still 4 MMT below 21/22 output. Corn ending stocks were loosened by 6 MMT from their prior estimate, to 282 MMT.

Sep 23 Corn is at $5.27 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.71 1/4, down 9 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $5.36 1/2, down 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.47 1/2, down 10 cents,

