Corn Losses Pushing to Midday

Corn futures are showing 12 to 16 cent losses across most contracts on Monday. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 16 cents at $3.90 ¾.

A private export sale of 135,000 MT (29,000 MT for 2024/25 and 106,000 MT for 2025/26) was reported by the USDA this morning.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.491 MMT (58.7 mbu) during the week ending on July 3. That was up 7.97% from last week and 45.63% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 654,044 MT in that week, with Japan destined for 313,846 MT and 136,068 MT for South Korea. Marketing year exports have totaled 56.446 MMT (2.222 bbu), which is 29.69% above the same period last year.

President Trump’s Iowa speech from last week lacked much news from a trade perspective, following chatter that there may be something announced. Early on Monday, reports indicated Indonesia has agreed to a $34 billion trade deal with the US including, corn soybean, and energy products.

Rains of half to an inch are expected over much of the Corn Belt this next week, with some localized totals in the 2-inch range. Lighter totals are forecast in northern parts of IN and OH, as well as much of MI, with the western portion of the northern Plains seeing little precip.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 28% harvested. Brazilian corn exports totaled 369,533 MMT in June according to trade ministry data, down from the 850,892 MMT in 2024.

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.18 1/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.90 3/4, down 16 cents,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.04, down 16 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.21 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.79 3/4, down 16 cents,

