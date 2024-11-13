Corn Losses Limited Despite Spillover from Wheat

The corn bulls are trying to hold up the market at midday, with spillover pressure from wheat playing a role. Corn is down 1 to 3 cents at midday, with help from a couple large export bookings. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 1 1/4 cents at $4.02 1/4 per bu.

USDA reported private export sales of 401,357 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, with 290,820 MT sold to unknown destinations during the reporting period, all for 2024/25.

Crop Progress data, in their last update for corn on the year showed the crop at 95% harvested as of 11/10, well above the 84% average pace for this point in the year.

A couple different tender by South Korean importers saw purchases of between 133,000 and 138,000 MT overnight, with no origins listed.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.27 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.02 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.37 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.44 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

