Corn Losses Continue on Tuesday

February 25, 2025 — 07:19 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The corn market is trading 3 to 6 cents higher across most contracts at Tuesday’s midday. Crude oil futures are adding pressure with losses of $1.75/barrel.  CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price was down 9 cents at $4.50 3/4. 

President Trump has stated the March 4 start date for tariffs on Mexico and Canada is on track to begin. Prior threats have been seen as a negotiation tactic, though there are a large number of longs that may be taking some risk off the table.  

CONAB estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 53.6% planted as of Sunday, which is behind the 59% pace from the same week last year. 

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.77 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.44 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.91 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.67 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.35 3/4, down 4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

