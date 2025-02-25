Corn Losses Continue on Tuesday

The corn market is trading 3 to 6 cents higher across most contracts at Tuesday’s midday. Crude oil futures are adding pressure with losses of $1.75/barrel. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price was down 9 cents at $4.50 3/4.

President Trump has stated the March 4 start date for tariffs on Mexico and Canada is on track to begin. Prior threats have been seen as a negotiation tactic, though there are a large number of longs that may be taking some risk off the table.

Commodity Bulletin:

CONAB estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 53.6% planted as of Sunday, which is behind the 59% pace from the same week last year.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.77 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.44 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.91 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.67 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.35 3/4, down 4 cents,

