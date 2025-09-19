Corn Looking at Strength on Friday Morning

Corn prices are up 2 to 3 cents so far on Friday AM trade. Futures pulled back into the Thursday close, extending the weakness from Wednesday. Contracts closed with losses of 2 to 3 cents. Preliminary open interest was down 2,176 contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down another 3 cents at $3.79 ¼.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a total of 1.23 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week ending on 9/11, an improvement from the drop in sales reported last week and still 45.4% above the same week last year. Of that total, 419,200 MT was sold to Mexico, with 201,000 MT sold to South Korea, and 194,500 MT to Japan.

Brazil’s corn crop for 2025/26 is pegged to be 138.28 MMT according to CONAB, which would be down 1.42 MMT from the 2024/25 marketing year. Acreage is expected to rise 770,000 hectares (1.9 million acres) to 22.63 million ha (55.92 million acres).

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.23 3/4, down 3 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.79 1/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.41 1/2, down 3 cents, currently up 3 cents

May 26 Corn closed at $4.51 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

