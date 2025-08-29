Corn Looking to Round Out August with a Bounce

Corn price action is 1 to 2 ¾ cents higher early on Friday. Futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts up 3 to 4 ½ cents in the front months. Preliminary open interest dropped 8,106 contracts, mainly in September (-39,176). There were no deliveries issued for First notice against September. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 3/4 cents at $3.66 1/4.

The market will be closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, with a normal open on Monday night for the Tuesday session.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA Export Sales data showed net reductions of just 17,797 MT in the week ending on August 21, an improvement from last week. Cancellations are not uncommon for this late in the marketing year. New crop business was tallied at 2.089 MMT, down 26.9% from last week but still the third largest total for the marketing year. The largest buyer was Mexico at 620,700 MT, with 515,200 MT sold to unknown destinations and 257,000 MT to Colombia.

Canadian corn production is estimated to total 15.55 MMT according to Statistics Canada, which would be a 1.5% increase from last year.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.85 1/2, up 3 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.66 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.10, up 4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.27 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

New Crop Cash was $3.64 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.