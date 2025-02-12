News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Leaking Lower on Wednesday Morning, Following up Tuesday Pressure

February 12, 2025 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The corn market is trading with early Wednesday losses of 1 to 2 cents. Corn failed to show much positive reaction to USDA’s report on Tuesday, despite a cut to both the Argentina and Brazilian crops. Futures closed with losses of 6 to 8 cents in the front months and new crop December down a penny. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 7 1/4 cents at $4.50 3/4. 

Tuesday’s WASDE report tallied the US 2024/25 carryout total at 1.54 bbu, steady with the January number. USDA raised the US cash average price by a dime to $4.35. 

On the World side, Brazil production was down 1MMT to 126 MMT, with the USDA citing slower planting of the second crop. Argentina was 1 MMT lower to 50 MMT. USDA also slashed world stocks by 3.03 MMT to 293.34 MMT, with Chinese stocks 3 MMT lower on fewer imports. 

ANEC increased their projection for the February Brazilian exports to 1.3 MMT, up 0.27 MMT from their previous estimate.  Patria Agronegocios reduced their Brazil corn crop by 4.8 MMT from their previous number to 125.03 MMT. Overnight, a South Korean importer issued a tender for 140,000 MT of corn, with a Thursday deadline given.

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.84, down 7 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.50 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.98, down 6 1/2 cents, currently down 1 ¾ cents

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.70 1/4, down 1 cent, currently down 1 cent

New Crop Cash  was $4.38 5/8, down 1 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.